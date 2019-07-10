Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 5

Tour de France 2019 video - Full highlights of a Peter Sagan masterclass in Stage 5
Tour de France-highlights
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 51,488 views • 18 minutes ago
Peter Sagan edges Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin to win Stage 5