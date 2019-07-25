Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Geraint Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard

Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard
Geraint Thomas says Team Ineos 'ran out of guys' on Stage 18 as they tried to attack in pursuit of the Tour de France yellow jersey. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

