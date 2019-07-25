Tour de France 2019 video - Geraint Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard
See moreSee less
Cycling
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now878 views • 14 minutes ago
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win1,594 views • 1 hour ago
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence550 views • 56 minutes ago
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos51 views • 10 minutes ago
Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard124 views • Just now
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back286 views • 29 minutes ago
Alaphilippe: I gave it my all in 'very tough' Stage 18106 views • 23 minutes ago
'Not ideal!' - Thomas reacts to Rowe expulsion at Tour1,222 views • 6 hours ago
'Frantic!' - Ewan suffers crash on Stage 18951 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back
Alaphilippe: I gave it my all in 'very tough' Stage 18