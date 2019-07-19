Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Highlights: Marianne Vos claims glory as Amanda Spratt fades

Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades
91 views | 02:16
Eurosport

32 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Marianne Vos (Team CCC) timed her move to perfection to surge past Amanda Spratt (Team Mitchelton–Scott) to win La Course.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos