Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades

Tour de France 2019 video - Highlights: Marianne Vos claims glory as Amanda Spratt fades
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades91 views • 15 minutes ago
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists476 views • 4 hours ago
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial225 views • 23 minutes ago
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory870 views • 19 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win2,612 views • 20 hours ago
Pavement hops and scary descents – on-board footage from Stage 12181 views • 15 hours ago
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday580 views • 20 hours ago
Stage 13 profile - Pau to Pau295 views • 5 hours ago
Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge2,322 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
Euro Papers: Neymar in talks to join Ronaldo at Juve
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win
Kid with leukaemia plays for Seattle against Borussia Dortmund