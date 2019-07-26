Highlights of crazy Stage 19 as Bernal and hail strike

Tour de France 2019 video - Highlights of crazy Stage 19 as Egan Bernal and hail strike
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back1,713 views • 24 hours ago
Stage 17 highlights as Trentin cruises to victory, Martin gets angry1,823 views • 24/07/2019 at 18:18
Highlights as Ewan muscles to win, Thomas crashes and Fuglsang abandons362 views • 24/07/2019 at 10:17
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour2,675 views • 21/07/2019 at 23:20
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground1,099 views • 20/07/2019 at 18:21
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13691 views • 19/07/2019 at 19:14
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory1,082 views • 18/07/2019 at 18:45
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash2,537 views • 20/07/2019 at 10:14
