Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Jakob Fuglsang crashes out of race in dramatic Stage 16

Fuglsang crashes out of Tour in dramatic Stage 16
455 views | 02:17
Eurosport

16 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang crashed out of the 2019 Tour de France during a dramatic Stage 16.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos