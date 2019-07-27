Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Julian Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes

'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes
2,050 views | 00:53
Eurosport

32 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Tour de France 2019 video - Julian Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos