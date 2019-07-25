Tour de France 2019 video - Julian Alaphilippe: I gave it my all in 'very tough' Stage 18
See moreSee less
Cycling
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now936 views • 21 minutes ago
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win1,621 views • 1 hour ago
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence569 views • 1 hour ago
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos54 views • 18 minutes ago
Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard139 views • 1 minute ago
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back300 views • 37 minutes ago
Alaphilippe: I gave it my all in 'very tough' Stage 18108 views • 30 minutes ago
'Not ideal!' - Thomas reacts to Rowe expulsion at Tour1,225 views • 7 hours ago
'Frantic!' - Ewan suffers crash on Stage 18962 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos
Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back