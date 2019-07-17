Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Michael Matthews will not challenge Peter Sagan for green jersey

'It's hard to swallow' - Matthews gutted after being told not to challenge Sagan for green jersey
A change of tactics means Michael Matthews will not challenge Peter Sagan for the Tour de France green jersey, leaving the Team Sunweb rider disappointed.

