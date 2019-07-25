Tour de France 2019 video - 'Nairo Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win953 views • Just now
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence270 views • Just now
'Not ideal!' - Thomas reacts to Rowe expulsion at Tour1,127 views • 5 hours ago
'Frantic!' - Ewan suffers crash on Stage 18753 views • 2 hours ago
Quintana reflects on 'emotional' Stage 18 win51 views • Just now
WATCH: Full Rowe-Martin clash emerges – who was in the wrong?7,003 views • 5 hours ago
Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas2,653 views • 19 hours ago
Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled58,418 views • 21 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Hilarious Peter Sagan has Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui in stitches4,407 views • 23 hours ago
WATCH: Full Rowe-Martin clash emerges – who was in the wrong?