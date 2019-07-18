Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video – Pavement hops and scary descents – on-board footage from Stage 12

29 views | 01:36
2 hours agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Get closer to the Tour de France with this incredible on-board footage from Stage 12.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

