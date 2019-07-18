Tour de France 2019 video – Peter Sagan impressed by his own statistic
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory55 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win1,309 views • 7 minutes ago
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday41 views • Just now
Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge1,574 views • 1 hour ago
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees3,042 views • 23 hours ago
Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg1,190 views • 7 hours ago
Peter Sagan impressed by his own statistic111 views • Just now
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam973 views • Yesterday at 17:58
Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax864 views • 6 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday
Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge
Euro Papers: The 'three keys' to Pogba's Juve return
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees