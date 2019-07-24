Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - 'Really emotional!' - Matteo Trentin reflects on 'amazing' Stage 17 win

'Really emotional!' - Trentin reflects on 'amazing' Stage 17 win
view | 01:46
Eurosport

Just now

Matteo Trentin is "emotional" as he reflects on his 'amazing' Stage 17 win at the 2019 Tour de France. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos