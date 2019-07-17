Tour de France 2019 video - Richie Porte hopeful 'terrible crash' will not affect him
See moreSee less
Cycling
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees1,375 views • 18 minutes ago
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam404 views • 1 hour ago
Sagan: The last roundabout was like a waching machine - it destroyed everything!98 views • Just now
'No other race I've dreamt of winning!' - Ewan revels in maiden stage victory28 views • 11 minutes ago
'It's hard to swallow' - Matthews gutted after being told not to challenge Sagan for green jersey35 views • Just now
How The Race Was Won: Team Ineos bossing GC battle4,703 views • Yesterday at 15:39
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time7,409 views • Yesterday at 15:39
Porte hopeful 'terrible crash' will not affect him after hitting head 'pretty hard'28 views • 6 minutes ago
De Gendt: Ewan was putting a lot of stress on himself8 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam
Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba
Sagan: The last roundabout was like a waching machine - it destroyed everything!
'No other race I've dreamt of winning!' - Ewan revels in maiden stage victory
'It's hard to swallow' - Matthews gutted after being told not to challenge Sagan for green jersey