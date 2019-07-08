Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Sagan reminisces about green jersey history

Sagan reminisces about green jersey history
15 views | 00:38
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Peter Sagan is asked about his own green jersey moment and whether lightning will strike twice in Stage 4 on Tuesday.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos