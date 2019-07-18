Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video – Simon Yates: ‘I’ve been saving energy for this’

Simon Yates: ‘I’ve been saving energy for this’
24 views | 01:16
Eurosport

55 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Simon Yates produced a technically perfect finish after a day in the breakaway to win Stage 12 of the Tour de France and complete a Grand Tour grand slam.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

