Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video: Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax

Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax
203 views | 00:27
Eurosport

25 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

A sprinter is hit by a smartphone that a fan is dangling over a barrier in the climax to Stage 11.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos