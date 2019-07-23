Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Stage 17 profile: Pond du Gard to Gap - breakaway time?

Stage 17 profile: Pond du Gard to Gap - breakaway time?
Ahead of three race-defining stages in the Alps, a transition Stage 17 – from Pont du Gard to Gap – looks set for a breakaway.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

