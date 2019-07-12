TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage

1,091 views | 12:47

Nico Roche and Adam Blythe join Orla Chennaoui for The Breakaway after Stage 7 of the 2019 Tour de France. Roche discusses riding the stage and his crash, before Geraint Thomas and the favourites are assessed (04:25). Sagan is interviewed (06:30), Brian Smith joins to talk about the sprint (08:00) and Team Sunweb (09:05), plus there's an emotional goodbye from Adam on his final day.



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



