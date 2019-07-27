Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Thomas congratulates Bernal on his triumph

Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph
Geraint Thomas congratulated Egan Bernal on his Tour de France triumph after Stage 20. Thomas will be second on the podium.

