Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled

Tony Martin barges Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe in a nasty little tussle near the finish of Stage 17 of the Tour de France. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
