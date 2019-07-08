Tour de France 2019 video - Watch the final km of Alaphilippe's sparkling stage win
See moreSee less
Cycling
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow1,217 views • Just now
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle396 views • 9 hours ago
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash299 views • 8 hours ago
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub513 views • 9 hours ago
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey505 views • 37 minutes ago
Watch the final km of Alaphilippe's sparkling stage win206 views • 13 minutes ago
Alaphilippe - 'I gave absolutely everything, I'll try and hold on to yellow for as long as possible'48 views • Just now
#AskSagan: Inside Bora-Hansgrohe - 'I don't like the discipline of the TTT!'179 views • 1 hour ago
Quick Highlights - Champagne, Brad on the bike, crashes and Alaphilippe's winview • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey