Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen beats Ewan and Sagan in thriller

Tour de France 2019 video - Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen wins
Cycling
Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen beats Ewan and Sagan in thriller142 views • 18 minutes ago
#TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage1,091 views • Just now
Highlights: Stage 7 delivers thrilling sprint finish and Groenewegen win290 views • 35 minutes ago
Groenewegen 'very happy' with Stage 7 sprint victory32 views • 19 minutes ago
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar4,570 views • 24 hours ago
Ciccone's jaw-dropping power stats as he climbed into yellow on La Planche des Belles Filles377 views • 3 hours ago
Van Garderen left bloodied after crash2,741 views • 5 hours ago
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget2,681 views • Yesterday at 10:41
Elated exhaustion - watch the moment Dylan Teuns conquered Stage 6119 views • 19 hours ago
