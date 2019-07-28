Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record

Tour de France 2019 video - Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Egan Bernal could break Tour titles record
The Bradley Wiggins Show
23 minutes agoUpdated Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record196 views • Just now
Wiggins podcast: Bernal is the future and this could be his first crown598 views • Yesterday at 10:43
Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas3,366 views • 24/07/2019 at 22:23
Wiggins podcast: 'My heart says Thomas, my head says Pinot'805 views • 23/07/2019 at 22:56
Wiggins podcast: 'Scary' time fans spat at Lance1,613 views • 22/07/2019 at 11:21
Wiggins podcast: Thomas 'brave' for admitting weakness415 views • 22/07/2019 at 10:59
Wiggins podcast: It's all lined up for Thomas to win1,652 views • 22/07/2019 at 10:49
Wiggins bonus podcast: Alaphilippe in control - so is that it for G?981 views • 21/07/2019 at 00:21
Yates tells touching story of 'pure class' Sagan kindness2,872 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
