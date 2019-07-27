Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Wiggins podcast: Bernal is the future and this could be his first crown

Wiggins podcast: Bernal is the future and this could be his first crown
94 views | 11:40
The Bradley Wiggins Show

Egan Bernal is the future of Team Ineos, and the 2019 Tour de France looks likely now to be his first crown. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast for all the latest drama and reaction from the Tour de France!

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
