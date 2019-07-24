Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Wiggins podcast: Shock at Luke Rowe being expelled, blow for Geraint Thomas

Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas
Geraint Thomas is a rider down after Luke Rowe was expelled from the Tour de France, and it could be very significant, according to Bradley Wiggins. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast for all the latest drama and reaction from the Tour de France!

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

