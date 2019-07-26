Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 'Heartbreak for France, heartbreak for Pinot' - Thibaut Pinot in tears as he abandons

'Heartbreak for France, heartbreak for Pinot' - Thibaut Pinot in tears as he abandons the Tour
The moment Thibaut Pinot stepped off his bike to abandon the 2019 Tour de France, ending his best ever General Classification chance.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

