Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France: Michael Matthews explains why he is playing a support role not sprinting for Sunweb

Michael Matthews explains why he is playing a support role not sprinting for Sunweb
14 views | 01:59
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of How The Race Was Won
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos