VIDEO - Tour de France - Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back

Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back
Highlights from Stage 18 as Nairo Quintana storms to victory and Julian Alaphilippe fights back. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
