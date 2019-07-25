Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France video - 'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence

'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence
Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith react to Julian Alaphilippe's resurgence in Stage 18 of the Tour de France. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

