Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France video: Kwitkowski explains how Ineos helped Thomas avoid losing time after crash

Kwitkowski explains how Ineos helped Thomas avoid losing time after crash
120 views | 02:17
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Geraint Thomas suffered a crash with 16km to go in Stage 8 of the Tour de France 2019 - but good teamwork ensured that the defending champion didn't lost time.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos