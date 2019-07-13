Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France video - On-board footage shows just how quickly Ineos reacted to Geraint Thomas crash

On-board footage shows just how quickly Ineos reacted to Geraint Thomas crash
This amazing footage from the 2019 Tour de France shows the speed of the reaction from the Ineos riders to limit time losses for Geraint Thomas.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
