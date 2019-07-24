Stage 17 highlights as Trentin cruises to victory, Martin gets angry

Cycling > Tour de France

Italy’s Matteo Trentin coasts to victory in a sweltering Stage 17 of the Tour de France, while Tony Martin gets angry with Team Ineos' Luke Rowe. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

