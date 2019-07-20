Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Watch: Brutal stage 14 finish from a bird’s-eye view

Watch: Brutal stage 14 finish from a bird’s-eye view
4 views | 02:30
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated Just now

The Tourmalet provided a finish to remember. Here is that brutal finish from a bird’s-eye view. The Tour de France is LIVE each and every day on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos