VIDEO - Watch: Brutal stage 14 finish from a bird’s-eye view
See moreSee less
Cycling
#AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Alaphilippe542 views • 10 hours ago
Groupama-FDJ director goes CRAZY as Pinot triumphs on Tourmalet114 views • 3 hours ago
Watch: Brutal stage 14 finish from a bird’s-eye view4 views • Just now
Thomas: Alaphilippe win ‘put a downer’ on time trial668 views • 9 hours ago
#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting1,589 views • Just now
WATCH: Brutal Tourmalet sees Thomas crack as Alaphilippe extends GC lead2,420 views • 5 hours ago
Brad On A Bike at the Tour - The best bits so far2,203 views • 13 hours ago
‘This is a phenomenon!’ – Julian Alaphilippe roars to time trial glory4,612 views • Yesterday at 18:22
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground498 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mahrez stunned by Algeria's 'extraordinary' AFCON triumph
#AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Alaphilippe
Euro Papers: Emery 'demands' Arsenal sign Real Madrid star next week
Groupama-FDJ director goes CRAZY as Pinot triumphs on Tourmalet
Thomas: Alaphilippe win ‘put a downer’ on time trial
#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting