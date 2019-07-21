WATCH: Yates wins as stuttering Alaphilippe saves yellow

1,155 views | 03:50

Britain's Simon Yates won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 185-km mountain trek from Limoux, while Frenchman Thibaut Pinot emerged as the strongest main contender after the Pyrenean leg of the race on Sunday. Highlights of Stage 15 of the Tour de France are LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player at 20:00 UK time



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



