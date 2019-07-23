VIDEO - Wiggins podcast: 'My heart says Geraint Thomas, my head says Thibaut Pinot'
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
4 minutes agoUpdated Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins podcast: 'My heart says Thomas, my head says Pinot'68 views • Just now
Wiggins podcast: 'Scary' time fans spat at Lance975 views • Yesterday at 11:21
Wiggins podcast: Thomas 'brave' for admitting weakness368 views • Yesterday at 10:59
Wiggins podcast: It's all lined up for Thomas to win1,353 views • Yesterday at 10:49
Wiggins bonus podcast: Alaphilippe in control - so is that it for G?957 views • 21/07/2019 at 00:21
Yates tells touching story of 'pure class' Sagan kindness2,791 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
Froome 'broke his promise' in 2012 Tour de France4,260 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Wiggins: Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Carapaz signing1,050 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title827 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - Brad and Orla left speechless by Sean's hilarious tease of his rest-day antics
'Wow!' Watch Ewan win full-gas sprint ahead of Viviani, Sagan, Groenewegen and co
Fuglsang crashes out of Tour in dramatic Stage 16
Ewan: I was suffering so much, the heat really got to me
Two legends meet - Bradley Wiggins interviews the Tour de France leader
NUTS about the Tour - Featuring Matt Stephens, Peter Sagan, Adam Yates and more