Wiggins: Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Carapaz signing

VIDEO - Wiggins podcast: Team Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Richard Carapaz signing
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
1 hour agoUpdated 13 minutes ago
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins: Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Carapaz signing54 views • 13 minutes ago
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title124 views • 1 hour ago
Thomas v Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator'1,473 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash2,949 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub1,660 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast to return for the Tour413 views • 05/07/2019 at 13:35
Thomas would ride for Froome, says Wiggins1,318 views • 03/06/2019 at 22:28
Wiggins lavishes praise on comeback king Nibali568 views • 05/06/2019 at 08:46
‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts527 views • 03/06/2019 at 11:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title
#TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome
AFCON 2019: Best goals so far - Salah v Mahrez and more
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez ditches Napoli for Real Madrid rival
Watch Impey's first ever Tour de France stage win
#TheBreakaway - Alaphilippe could win the Tour but Thomas looks strong