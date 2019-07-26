VIDEO - Wiggins reacts - 'It was heartbreaking to watch Pinot ... but that's the brutality of the Tour'
Brad on a Bike
Wiggins reacts - 'It was heartbreaking to watch Pinot ... but that's the brutality of the Tour'896 views • Just now
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos584 views • 22 hours ago
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat469 views • 24/07/2019 at 20:18
Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the ’61 punctures’378 views • 21/07/2019 at 18:11
Brad on a Bike: Dreams end on Stage 14388 views • 20/07/2019 at 19:23
Brad on a Bike: A barny, some love and the Chelsea Flower Show2,084 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike: Inside the team time trial2,896 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike: Selfies, mechanicals and racing the peloton762 views • 08/07/2019 at 12:03
