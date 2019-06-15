VIDEO - Tour of Hungary: Alois Kankovsky wins stage three
See moreSee less
Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe: I am always hungry97 views • 20 hours ago
Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win460 views • 20 hours ago
Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory735 views • 13/06/2019 at 17:17
Alois Kankovsky wins stage three5 views • 4 minutes ago
Watch the winning run of Van Aert in Stage 4406 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:43
'I didn't know it was possible to win on this level!' - Van Aert reacts to stunning TT win292 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:45
Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine859 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:25
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné342 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:15
Yates a bit surprised to find himself in yellow335 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:48
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'
Hazard: I hope I'll be a Galactico one day
Euro Papers: Griezmann move to Barcelona ‘agreed’ in further humiliation for United
Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu
How to prepare for 24 Hours of Le Mans
The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home