Cycling > Tour de l'Avenir

Cycling video - Jefferson Cepeda wins Stage 10 as Tobias Foss takes Tour de l'Avenir overall victory

Cepeda wins Stage 10 as Foss takes Tour de l'Avenir overall victory
12 views | 01:56
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Jefferson Cepeda wins Stage 10 as Norway's Tobias Foss takes the Tour de l'Avenir overall victory.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos