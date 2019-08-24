'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish

Cycling > Tour de l'Avenir VIDEO - 'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Attila Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish at Tour de l'Avenir

769 views | 01:39

Eurosport 1 hour agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Stage 9 winner Attila Valter goes the wrong way before recovering to still take victory in a dramatic finish at the Tour de l'Avenir.