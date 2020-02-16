Cycling > Tour de La Provence

Owain Doull wins Stage 4 of Tour de la Provence

'Perfect!' - Doull wins Stage 4 of Tour de la Provence
Owain Doull wins Stage 4 of the Tour de la Provence for Team Ineos as Nairo Quintana keeps hold of the General Classification.
