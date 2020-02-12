Cycling > Tour de Langkawi

VIDEO - Langkawi: Nakane claims win on Penang Island

Langkawi: Nakane claims win on Penang Island
Eurosport

6 hours agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Delko’s Hideto Nakane edged Vino’s Gleb Brussenskiy in two-man sprint under the shadow of closing chase to claim Stage 6 victory at 25th Le Tour de Langkawi.
