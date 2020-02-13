VIDEO - 'There is no doubt about it!' - Harrif Saleh picks up second stage of the week
See moreSee less
Cycling
'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview2,292 views • 11/02/2020 at 18:42
'There is no doubt about it!' - Harrif Saleh picks up second stage of the week6 views • 17 minutes ago
Langkawi: Nakane claims win on Penang Island82 views • 20 hours ago
Watch closing stages as Jakobsen and Groenewegen duke it out in sprint232 views • 09/02/2020 at 17:36
'Pretty amazing' - Hindley thrilled with title43 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:26
Brutal weather fails to deter climbs in Tour de Langkawi Stage 473 views • 10/02/2020 at 10:47
Kevin Rivera wins Stage 4 in horrific conditions at Tour de Langkawi62 views • 10/02/2020 at 10:44
Cycing video - Jakobsen explains how he we sprint and what his season goals are50 views • 09/02/2020 at 17:39
Mathieu van der Poel – A versatile champion904 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:31
More videos
The moment Neil Robertson became the fourth player in history to make 700 career century breaks
'Here he goes again!' - Watch the whole of O'Sullivan's match-winning break against Carrington
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers
Take the Podium: 'It's been a long journey!' - Japanese sprinters upgraded to silver
Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory
Day Three Highlights - Big guns live up to the billing