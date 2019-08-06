Cycling > Tour de Pologne

Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht during Stage 4

Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 4
4 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

The riders from Lotto–Soudal pay a moving tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht during Stage 4, a day after the 22-year-old Belgian died after crashing at the Tour of Poland.
