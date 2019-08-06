Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 4

Cycling video - Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht during Stage 4
See moreSee less
Cycling
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line101 views • Just now
Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 41,624 views • 3 hours ago
Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 41,084 views • 3 hours ago
WATCH - Viviani powers to impressive finish in RideLondon1,093 views • 04/08/2019 at 19:56
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash513 views • 04/08/2019 at 16:36
'Could be the first, might be the last!' - Dowsett reflects on KOM jersey432 views • 04/08/2019 at 20:03
'Oh my word!' - Mezgec flies past Gaviria to take Stage 2 victory in Poland1,785 views • 04/08/2019 at 19:58
'That's what's driving me' - Froome on 2020 Tour de France goal72 views • 04/08/2019 at 16:41
Froome explains why he thinks his lifestyle was so important158 views • 04/08/2019 at 16:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line
Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 4
Euro Papers: United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’
Trump downs Donaldson in China
Murphy wraps up victory over Bingtao with a century
Selby recovers from two-frame deficit to beat Woollaston