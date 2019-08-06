Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 4

Cycling > Tour de Pologne

Cycling video - Tour of Poland: Riders observe silence for Bjorg Lambrecht before start of Stage 4

Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

The riders observe a period of silence in tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht before the start of Stage 4 of the Tour of Poland.
