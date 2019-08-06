Cycling > Tour de Pologne

VIDEO - 'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line

'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line
Lotto Soudal paid an emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht at the end of Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne which was neutralised.
Cycling


