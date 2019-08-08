Tour of Poland video - Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 6 to take race lead
See moreSee less
Cycling
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line3,649 views • 06/08/2019 at 17:17
Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 6 to take race lead14 views • Just now
WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion410 views • 4 hours ago
'This is not my victory, this is a victory for Bjorg and Stef' - Evenepoel284 views • 3 hours ago
Mezgec doubles up with Stage 5 victory468 views • Yesterday at 17:44
Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 46,051 views • 06/08/2019 at 13:31
'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown444 views • 9 hours ago
Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 42,633 views • 06/08/2019 at 13:34
Johan Price-Pejtersen wins U23 men's Time Trial in Alkmaar40 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
19 BIG transfers you may have missed…
10 huge signings (that never happened)
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line
WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion
Nadal: I knew Evans was going to be a 'tough' match
Predicting the Premier League table… in 65 seconds