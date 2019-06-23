Cycling > Tour de Suisse

VIDEO - Hugh Carthy surges to breakaway win in final stage of Tour de Suisse

Hugh Carthy surges to breakaway win in final stage of Tour de Suisse
10 views | 02:32
Eurosport

40 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Watch Hugh Carthy surge to a stage win at the Tour of Switzerland.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos