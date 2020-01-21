Cycling > Tour Down Under

VIDEO - Sam Bennett powers to Tour Down Under Stage 1 win

Sam Bennett powers to Tour Down Under Stage 1 win
Irish national champion sealed victory on Stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, with the new Deceuninck–Quick-Step also leading the GC ahead of Stage 2.
