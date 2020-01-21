Sam Bennett powers to Tour Down Under Stage 1 win

Cycling
Sam Bennett powers to Tour Down Under Stage 1 win4 views • Just now
Highlights: Winder takes overall title as Frapporti wins final stage313 views • 19/01/2020 at 10:58
Women's Tour Down Under: Spratt takes Stage 2 to move into overall lead147 views • 17/01/2020 at 09:48
Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under224 views • 16/01/2020 at 16:00
Mathieu van der Poel - 'I am not superman on a bike, there are lots of things I can't do'481 views • 04/01/2020 at 12:27
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words475 views • 02/01/2020 at 19:34
Eve Muirhead falls over on stones1,461 views • 18/11/2019 at 23:03
Ewan outsprints Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium249 views • 16/11/2019 at 12:25
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words1,037 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
