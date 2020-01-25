Tour Down Under Day 5 Highlights: Impey takes control as Nizzolo wins sprint

VIDEO - Tour Down Under Day 5 Highlights: Daryl Impey takes control as Giacomo Nizzolo wins sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling
Tour Down Under Day 5 Highlights: Impey takes control as Nizzolo wins sprint40 views • 7 minutes ago
Sam Bennett powers to Tour Down Under Stage 1 win798 views • 21/01/2020 at 11:49
Sam Bennett: I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling the pressure239 views • 21/01/2020 at 12:02
Highlights: Winder takes overall title as Frapporti wins final stage375 views • 19/01/2020 at 10:58
Women's Tour Down Under: Spratt takes Stage 2 to move into overall lead154 views • 17/01/2020 at 09:48
Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under236 views • 16/01/2020 at 16:00
Mathieu van der Poel - 'I am not superman on a bike, there are lots of things I can't do'498 views • 04/01/2020 at 12:27
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words483 views • 02/01/2020 at 19:34
Eve Muirhead falls over on stones1,467 views • 18/11/2019 at 23:03
More videos
Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice
Highlights as Halep proved too strong for Putintseva
Kyrgios produces most Kyrgios smash of all time
Monfils' challenge mix-up!
Kyrgios misses tweener, asks umpire if they ‘are stupid’ after time violation